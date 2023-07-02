Brokerages Set T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target at $179.33

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $179.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.42.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,120 shares of company stock valued at $33,850,091. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.