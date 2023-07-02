Brokers Set Expectations for Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Penske Automotive Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $15.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock opened at $166.63 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.49 and a fifty-two week high of $167.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 11,139.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,383,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,537 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $260,702,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,625,000 after acquiring an additional 164,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.62%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

