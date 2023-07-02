Brompton Oil Split (TSE:OSP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.70

Brompton Oil Split Corp. (TSE:OSP – Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.70 and traded as low as C$3.45. Brompton Oil Split shares last traded at C$3.49, with a volume of 700 shares.

Brompton Oil Split Trading Up 9.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.70 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.23.

About Brompton Oil Split

Brompton Oil Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of North America. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of large-cap companies having market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The fund invests in stocks of companies which are a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and S&P/TSX Composite Index.

