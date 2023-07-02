Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. Brookfield comprises about 2.5% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.72. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.