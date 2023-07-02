Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

NYSE:BURL opened at $157.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $164.74 and its 200-day moving average is $195.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Bank of America cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $221.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

