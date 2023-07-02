Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCTS remained flat at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 229. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 26.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 67,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares in the last quarter.

About Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

