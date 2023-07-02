Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 123,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,700. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 255.3% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 394,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 283,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 498,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 207,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 558,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 160,902 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

