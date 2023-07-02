Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CHW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.02. 123,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,700. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.