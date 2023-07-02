Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 124 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,470 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $4,843,055.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,328,477.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 108,513 shares of company stock valued at $11,327,453 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BAH opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $87.99 and a 52 week high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

