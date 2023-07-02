Camelot Portfolios LLC Acquires 425 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in CVR Energy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 457,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 99,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,000,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CVI opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.60 and a 12 month high of $42.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.49. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.65%.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

