Camelot Portfolios LLC Boosts Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Southwest Gas by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,576 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Southwest Gas by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Optas LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SWX opened at $63.65 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 9,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $531,478.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,844,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,854,810.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at $615,180,381.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SWX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.