Camelot Portfolios LLC Cuts Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $120.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.60. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $123.87.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

