Camelot Portfolios LLC Decreases Position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,602 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure accounts for 1.5% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMF opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

