Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $22.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.73. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

