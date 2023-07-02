Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 878.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Down 0.6 %

VFC stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $48.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

