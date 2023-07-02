Camelot Portfolios LLC Purchases 2,165 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 1,820.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.8 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $263.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

