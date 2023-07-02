Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 361 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,849,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,286,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,444,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,075,000 after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

VUG stock opened at $282.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.09 and a 200-day moving average of $243.84. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.