Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 612 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Camelot Portfolios LLC reduced its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 865,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,036,567 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $402,421,000 after acquiring an additional 321,210 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,251 shares of company stock valued at $2,022,847. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

CTSH opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.73. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

