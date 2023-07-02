Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

CAMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

Camtek Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $35.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Camtek has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $36.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Camtek by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its position in Camtek by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5,643.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 44,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at about $735,000. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

