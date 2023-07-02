Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 228,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardio Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cardio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cardio Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Cardio Diagnostics Stock Performance

About Cardio Diagnostics

CDIO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 104,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,858. Cardio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc, an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company, develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

