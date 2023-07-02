Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Carrefour Stock Up 2.4 %

CRRFY opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Carrefour has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $4.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Carrefour Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, childcare, and seasonal products.

