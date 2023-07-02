Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $246.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.