China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Down 39.9% in June

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 293.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE CYD traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,085. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $10.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

China Yuchai International Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

