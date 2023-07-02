Citigroup Begins Coverage on NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NTAP. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.86.

NTAP stock opened at $76.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 93.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $64,161.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,661.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,122 shares of company stock worth $811,747. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NetApp by 52.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

