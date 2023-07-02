Citigroup Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $15.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.95% from the stock’s previous close.

LEVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $39,516.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,336,695.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,865 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $8,672,000 after buying an additional 30,089 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 37.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,332 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 54,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,376 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. 19.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.