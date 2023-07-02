Citigroup Upgrades NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) to Neutral

NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

NEC Stock Performance

NEC stock remained flat at $47.96 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 590. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

About NEC

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

