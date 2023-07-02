Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,029 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $26,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.