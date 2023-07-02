Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 19,579 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,579 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 29,925 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 563.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 17,938 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 80.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $43.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

