ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 119.6% from the May 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Insider Activity at ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

In other ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,379,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,050,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,890 shares of company stock worth $1,965,642.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 440.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Increases Dividend

NYSE CEM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.67. The stock had a trading volume of 51,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,453. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.