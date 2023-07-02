CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,400 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the May 31st total of 261,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 896,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the first quarter worth $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 20.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CN Energy Group. alerts:

CN Energy Group. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNEY remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 219,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,003. CN Energy Group. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also generates and supplies biomass electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CN Energy Group. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CN Energy Group. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.