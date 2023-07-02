CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Short Interest Update

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the May 31st total of 57,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 848,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CohBar

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Free Report) by 241.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

CohBar Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBR opened at $2.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.10. CohBar has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $7.17.

About CohBar

CohBar ( NASDAQ:CWBR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops mitochondria and peptides based therapeutics for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. It develops CB4211, a therapeutic that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and obesity; and CB5138 Analogs, which is in preclinical study to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and other fibrotic diseases.

