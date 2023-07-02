Coin98 Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Coin98 has a total market cap of $86.53 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002853 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006564 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00012482 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,388,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

