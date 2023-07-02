Community Bank N.A. Acquires 4,296 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.7978 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

