Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $1,085,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

NYSE KO opened at $60.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The stock has a market cap of $260.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

