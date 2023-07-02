Community Bank N.A. Has $2.97 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,194 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

NYSE NKE opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

