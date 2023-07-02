Community Bank N.A. Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,044 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $33.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.58.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

