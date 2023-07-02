Community Bank N.A. Has $5.99 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IWF stock opened at $275.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.82 and a 200-day moving average of $239.98. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

