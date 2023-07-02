Community Bank N.A. Purchases 635 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

