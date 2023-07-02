Community Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

NYSE:CAT opened at $246.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

