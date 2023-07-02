Community Bank N.A. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Shares of CL opened at $77.04 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.19.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

