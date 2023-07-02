Community Bank N.A. Sells 1,008 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 175,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38,765 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,416,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.