Compass Advisory Group LLC Has $2.76 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 1.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 34,657 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $40.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

