Compass Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Compass Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,332 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned 0.38% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of EJUL opened at $23.05 on Friday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.29.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

