Compass Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT)

Compass Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:KOCT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.4 %

KOCT opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.05.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – October (KOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

