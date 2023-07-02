ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,680,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $103.61 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market cap of $125.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.00.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

