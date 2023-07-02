Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,500 shares, a growth of 49.1% from the May 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

NASDAQ:CWCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.23. 336,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,169. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.25 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 6.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

