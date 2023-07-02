Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Context Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CNTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.60. 209,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,681. Context Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.79.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Equities research analysts predict that Context Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Context Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Company Profile

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States. It develops CLDN6xCD3 bsAb, an anti-CD3 x anti-Claudin 6 antigen bispecific monoclonal antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6.

