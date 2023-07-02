Contrasting Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) & Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Free Report) and Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Keppel REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Advanced Oxygen Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 2.16% 0.25% 0.12% Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.62, indicating that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Keppel REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Keppel REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Oxygen Technologies and Keppel REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 14.06 $60,000.00 N/A N/A Keppel REIT $159.10 million 15.80 $294.12 million N/A N/A

Keppel REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Oxygen Technologies.

Summary

Keppel REIT beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

(Free Report)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. It also distributes and sells cargo security straps and tie downs. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Keppel REIT

(Free Report)

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading real estate investment trusts with a portfolio of prime commercial assets in Asia Pacific's key business districts. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and sustainable long-term total return for its Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Asia Pacific. Keppel REIT has a portfolio value of over $9.0 billion, comprising properties in Singapore; the key Australian cities of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth; Seoul, South Korea; as well as Tokyo, Japan. Keppel REIT is sponsored by Keppel Land Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation Limited. It is managed by Keppel REIT Management Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital). Keppel Capital is the asset management arm of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore-headquartered global asset manager and operator with strong expertise in sustainability-related solutions spanning the areas of energy & environment, urban development and connectivity. Keppel Capital has a diversified portfolio of real estate, infrastructure, data centres and alternative assets in key global markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oxygen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.