Contrasting Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Axion Power International (OTCMKTS:AXPWQ – Free Report) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Axion Power International and Energy Vault, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axion Power International 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Vault 1 1 2 0 2.25

Energy Vault has a consensus target price of $6.96, suggesting a potential upside of 155.10%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

43.6% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Axion Power International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Axion Power International has a beta of -3.86, indicating that its share price is 486% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Vault has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axion Power International and Energy Vault’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault $145.88 million 2.65 -$78.30 million ($0.65) -4.20

Axion Power International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Axion Power International and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axion Power International N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault -78.13% -35.10% -27.43%

Summary

Energy Vault beats Axion Power International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axion Power International

Axion Power International, Inc. focuses on PbC battery technology business. It offers hybrid asymmetric energy storage devices. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Boardman, Ohio.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums. Its solutions allow utilities, independent power producers, and large energy users to manage their power portfolios and efficiently dispatch power. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

