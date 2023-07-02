Contrasting First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) and The Competition

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Free Report) is one of 1,194 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund N/A N/A N/A First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors 380.51% 7.64% 4.95%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund $20.52 million N/A 1.36 First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors $200.08 million -$13.43 million -0.32

This table compares First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.7% and pay out 1,121.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Competitors 1030 4453 5789 82 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 90.92%. Given First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund rivals beat First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity and debt securities of MLPs and MLP related entities, as well as in dividend paying growth stocks of other energy and energy utilities companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index, Alerian MLP Total Return Index, and Wells Fargo Midstream MLP Total Return Index. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund was formed on October 15, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.

