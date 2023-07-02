Contrasting UTG (UTGN) & Its Rivals

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Free Report) is one of 44 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare UTG to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UTG and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 334 1998 1902 70 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 210.68%. Given UTG’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.66% 7.77% 0.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.5% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UTG and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $19.88 billion $1.22 billion 56.86

UTG’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

UTG rivals beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

UTG Company Profile

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

